Feb 6 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Tuesday said he does not expect big changes in how monetary policy is managed under new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

“I don’t see policy changing appreciably,” Bullard told a conference in Lexington, Kentucky, adding that Powell would likely take economic data similarly into account as did his predecessors, Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)