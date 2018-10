(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will not need to raise interest rates much more to keep inflation under control, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

“I don’t think this is a situation where we need to get a lot higher with the policy rate in order to contain inflation,” Bullard told Bloomberg television, adding that currently rates are at “good level” relative to the economic environment.