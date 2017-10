WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump met with Kevin Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor, to discuss his potential nomination as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an unnamed White House official.

The newspaper said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also met with Warsh and that other names were still in contention, including current Fed Chair Janet Yellen. (Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)