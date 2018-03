WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday faulted the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd for not having enough anti-money laundering protections and ordered the bank to toughen its checks on illicit funds.

A teller at a branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) works behind the counter in central Sydney, Australia, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

The bank has two months to present the Fed with new policies to detect illicit money transfers and other prohibited transactions.