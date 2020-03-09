U.S. consumer inflation expectations stable - NY Fed

FILE PHOTO: A customer counts her money at the register of a Toys R Us store on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Manchester, New Hampshire November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - U.S. consumers’ inflation expectations remained mostly steady last month, with workers expecting mostly stable prices for household staples, including food, rent and medical care, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published on Monday.

The survey notably does not reflect consumers’ growing concerns regarding the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has led airlines to suspend some flights, organizations to cancel large events and required some workers to self-quarantine at home.

The outlook for what inflation will be over the next year was unchanged last month at 2.5%, according to the survey, which is based on a rotating panel of about 1,300 households.