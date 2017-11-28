FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three regional Fed banks favoured hiking discount rate in October: minutes
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
November 28, 2017 / 7:11 PM / a day ago

Three regional Fed banks favoured hiking discount rate in October: minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three out of 12 regional Federal Reserve banks wanted an increase in the rate commercial banks are charged for emergency loans ahead of the U.S central bank’s last policy meeting, minutes from a discussion of the discount rate showed on Tuesday.

The seal for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System is displayed in Washington, U.S., June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The U.S. central bank subsequently kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at its Oct 31 - Nov 1 meeting and the discount rate at 1-3/4 percent.

The Federal Reserve Banks of Kansas City, Cleveland and Richmond in October had urged the Fed’s board to raise the discount rate to 2 percent, the minutes showed. Kansas City had also urged such action in September.

Directors at those banks felt an increase was warranted “in light of solid economic growth, already tight labour markets, and an expected rise in inflation toward 2 percent.”

Those who wanted to maintain the current level by contrast cited weak readings on inflation this year. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates at its next policy meeting in December.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.