FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Markets News
March 1, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Four Fed rate hikes this year would be 'gradual' -Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Four interest-rate rises by the Federal Reserve this year would constitute a“gradual” tightening, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Thursday, offering his definition of what has become a policy mantra from U.S. central bankers.

“If you were to go to four, 25-basis-point rate hikes I think it would still be gradual,” the influential official said at a Sao Paulo conference, noting that would be half as aggressive a policy tightening as the Fed conducted last decade.

Fed forecasts from December point to three expected hikes this year, though recent fiscal stimulus and signs of inflation have convinced some investors that four is more likely. Dudley added that U.S. fiscal policy is turning“quite stimulative.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.