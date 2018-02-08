FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Markets News
February 8, 2018 / 6:11 PM / in 14 hours

Fed's Dudley signals support for March hike if U.S. economy remains strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Thursday that as long as the U.S. economy continues to grow above trend this year, he would be in favor of another interest rate rise at the U.S. central bank’s upcoming meeting in March.

“As long as I am comfortable the economy continues to grow at an above-trend pace at a time that I think monetary policy is accommodative and financial conditions are easy, I‘m probably going to be supportive of removing monetary policy accommodation,” Dudley said in an interview with Bloomberg Television when asked what it would take for him to vote for another rate hike in March. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.