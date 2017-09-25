FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Evans says monetary policy still accommodative
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 25, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 23 days ago

Fed's Evans says monetary policy still accommodative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. monetary policy is still accommodative despite the fact that the Federal Reserve has raised rates gradually since 2015 and last week said it will begin to trim its bond holdings next month, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said Monday.

Still, he said, it is important for the Fed to meet its 2-percent goal for inflation, not in small part because a shortfall hurts borrowers, and to do so it must remove accommodation only very gradually.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.