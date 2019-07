FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans visits the online music retailer Sweetwater, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, U.S. September 14 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Tuesday the Fed needed to lower rates in order to “ratify” its commitment to a symmetric 2 percent inflation target.

After missing the target for a decade, “2 and a quarter or a little bit more would be about appropriate,” Evans said. “We are ten years into an expansion.”