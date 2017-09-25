FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Evans says he's 'nervous' weak inflation might be structural
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
September 25, 2017 / 6:35 PM / 22 days ago

Fed's Evans says he's 'nervous' weak inflation might be structural

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIlLE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks during a meeting in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, who votes on the Fed’s monetary policy committee this year, told reporters after a speech on Monday that he is a little “nervous” the causes of low inflation might be structural rather than temporary.

“It’s not obvious to me that this is such a transitory event that it’s going to pop back up,” he said of low inflation, adding that while he is open-minded about a possible rate hike at one of the next three meetings, it may take more than “a couple of months” to sort out the outlook for inflation.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.