Fed's Evans says will go into December meeting with open mind
November 15, 2017 / 10:22 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Fed's Evans says will go into December meeting with open mind

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymaker Charles Evans will go into next month’s policy meeting, where the bank is expected to raise interest rates for a third time this year, with an open mind he said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters Evans, who heads the Federal Reserve bank of Chicago, said the pick-up in global growth was making life easier for central bankers but also that the number of vacant positions on the Fed’s board was “very challenging”.

“You go into December and you all have a discussion and you make a decision,” Evans said on next month’s meeting.

“I have argued that I think we still have a ways to go with respect to inflation. I am optimistic that the state of the economy is strong and that’s going to help move inflation in the right direction but I think we will continue to need accommodative policy.”

On the challenges the Fed is facing due to the vacant or soon to be vacant seats he added: “It’s very useful to have a full complement of governors and I look forward to the President appointing continued very good Governors - all seven of them.”

On how long it might take to appoint the full board, Evans said: “I can’t guess, I have no idea. That’s a political question.” (Reporting by Marc Jones and Helen Reid)

