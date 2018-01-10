Fed's Evans says China has rebalanced portfolio in past, no strong opinion

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday said he has no strong opinion on a report earlier in the day that China is considering slowing or halting its purchases of U.S. Treasuries.

“Over the last couple of years China has taken various approaches of how they are rebalancing, balancing their portfolio of international bonds,” he told reporters after a talk, adding that he had not seen the recent report.

He said the flattening yield curve over which several Fed officials have recently publicly expressed concern is to be expected, given that the Fed is raising short-term rates even as other factors keep a lid on long-run rates. He added that the curve could be expected to steepen given stronger U.S. economic growth. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)