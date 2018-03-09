FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Fed's Evans says he prefers to wait on further rate hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Friday said he continues to prefer to wait until after March and perhaps until midyear before raising U.S. interest rates any further, said in a CNBC interview

While a government report released Friday showed “strong” hiring and delivered good news in that more people were coming into the labor force, Evans said low interest rates “put a premium on us being careful” Evans said, adding that he continues to be nervous about low inflation. If inflation is rising faster by midyear, he said, the Fed could then raise rates two, three or even four times by the end of 2018. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

