October 10, 2018 / 6:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fed's Evans sees a pause after lifting rates to around 3 percent

1 Min Read

FLINT, Mich. (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve can likely stop raising U.S. interest rates once they reach about 3 percent, as long as inflation remains around 2 percent and the economy is doing well, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans suggested on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans visits the online music retailer Sweetwater, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, U.S., September 14 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

“We could move to a slightly restrictive policy stance and probably pause at that point and see how things are going,” Evans told reporters in Flint after a talk here. Evans said he estimates neutral to be around 2.75 percent, so “something a little bit above that would be slightly restrictive” and would allow the unemployment rate to rise gradually to a more sustainable level.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

