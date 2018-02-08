U.S. bankers say Q4 farm incomes drop, land values rising -St. Louis Fed

CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis on Thursday issued its fourth-quarter 2017 report on the agricultural economy for the Eighth Federal Reserve District. The district includes all or parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. * Farm income declined from the year-ago quarter. * Value of quality farmland rose 5 percent from a year earlier, while ranchland and pastureland values jumped nearly 15 percent. * Cash rents increased 3.9 percent for quality farmland, and 10.1 percent for ranchland or pastureland, from a year earlier. * Of bankers surveyed, more expect cash rents to decline in the first quarter of 2018. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Richard Chang)