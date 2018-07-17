Traders keep bets on Fed interest rate rises

(Reuters) - Traders of U.S. short-term interest-rate futures on Tuesday kept their bets the Federal Reserve will raise rates twice more this year after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell released Congressional testimony signaling his confidence in continued U.S. growth.

A person walks past the Federal Reserve building in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Traders continue to price in a Fed rate hike in September and better than even odds of a December rate hike, little changed from before the release of Powell’s testimony.