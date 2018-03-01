Traders pare bets on 4th rate hike after tariff news

March 1 (Reuters) - Traders of U.S. short-term interest-rate futures on Thursday pared bets the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth rate hike this year after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Upbeat comments on the U.S. economy from Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week had driven up expectations that the U.S. central bank would squeeze in a fourth rate hike this year, with traders pricing in as much as a one-in-three chance of that possibility. After Trump’s tariff announcement Thursday, traders trimmed those bets to just one-in-five, based on a Reuters analysis of fed funds futures contracts traded at CME Group Inc. (Reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; editing by Jonathan Oatis)