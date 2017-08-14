U.S. inflation expectations low, steady -NY Fed

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. inflation expectations remained mostly steady at low levels last month, with a three-year measure slipping, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey that adds to the puzzle of weak prices for the central bank.

The survey of consumer expectations, an increasingly valuable gauge for the Fed, showed on Monday that median three-year-ahead inflation expectations slipped to 2.71 percent in July, from 2.78 percent a month earlier. The one-year measure held at 2.54 percent.

Both measures remained near lows recorded since the survey began in mid-2013.

In response to questions on the labor market, respondents had more positive expectations than in June for earnings growth and for the possibly of leaving one's job voluntarily.

There are some growing concerns at the Fed, which has raised interest rates three times since December, that annual inflation measures have slipped in recent months and remain below a 2-percent target. If the weakness persists, the Fed may have to halt its gradual policy-tightening plan.

The internet-based survey is done by a third party and taps a rotating panel of about 1,200 household heads. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)