Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida reacts as he holds his phone during the three-day "Challenges for Monetary Policy" conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, U.S., August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby

(Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Friday the global economic outlook has worsened since July.

“The global economy is slowing and there’s powerful disinflationary pressures,” Clarida told CNBC in an interview.

Clarida also said the U.S. economy is “in a good place,” and he does not see a heightened recession risk.