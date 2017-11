HOUSTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Thursday repeated that he is “actively considering” a possible rate hike at the U.S. central bank’s next policy meeting. “I‘m very open-minded... about considering taking a next step in removing accommodation at upcoming meetings,” he told reporters after a talk at the Dallas Fed’s Houston branch. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)