Fed's Kaplan: higher wages may not push up prices

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Growing wage pressures in the United States will not necessarily lead to faster inflation, Dallas Fed President Robert S. Kaplan said in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

“We’re facing wage pressures right now in the United States because of a tight labour market,” Kaplan told an audience at Frankfurt’s university.

“I am less convinced that this will necessarily translate into higher prices because businesses have much less pricing power.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)