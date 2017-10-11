FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Kaplan: tax reform may be 'painful' for some states
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
October 11, 2017 / 12:10 AM / 7 days ago

Fed's Kaplan: tax reform may be 'painful' for some states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan gestures during a news conference after of the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

PALO ALTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Limiting the ability of Americans to deduct what they pay in state and local taxes from their federal tax bill “could be painful” for some U.S. states already suffering from population drain, a U.S. central banker said on Tuesday.

“There’s an undeclared war for people in the U.S.,” Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, adding that workforce growth is key to economic growth. States with low taxes like Texas are already winning population from states with higher taxes, and tax reform that would make it even more costly to live in high-tax states would exacerbate those migration trends, he said.

A U.S. tax reform package currently under consideration would cut the deductibility of local and state taxes.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.