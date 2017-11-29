FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed should be okay with 2.7 pct inflation for 5 years -Kashkari
Sections
Featured
Nifty, Sensex end over 1 percent down; GDP data in focus
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty, Sensex end over 1 percent down; GDP data in focus
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 29, 2017 / 9:52 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Fed should be okay with 2.7 pct inflation for 5 years -Kashkari

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

PHOENIX, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should be okay with allowing U.S. inflation to run at 2.7 percent for five years, and should not raise interest rates until inflation at least reaches its 2-percent goal, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday.

“2% core PCE on a 12-month basis would be a good place to start,” Kashkari said in a wide-ranging chat on Twitter, in response to a question about what level of inflation he would like to see before tapping the brakes on the economy. The core personal consumption expenditures index, or PCE, is the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation.

“We’ve been 1.3% for 5+ years so we should be comfortable at 2.7% for 5+ years. That’s what we are saying when we call it a target and not a ceiling.”

Kashkari has dissented at each Fed rate increase this year, and has signaled he may dissent again if the Fed raises rates at the next meeting in December. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.