White House eyes Mester for Fed vice chair opening - source

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The White House has spoken with Loretta Mester, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, about the vice chair opening at the Federal Reserve Board, a person familiar with the process said on Tuesday.

The source said the team considering nominees for the opening was impressed with Mester, but said there was no front-runner for the position at this point, and declined to confirm names of other candidates under consideration.

A Cleveland Fed spokesman declined to comment on the matter to Reuters. The consideration of Mester for the job was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Ann Saphir Editing by Jonathan Oatis)