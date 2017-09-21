FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. muni bond market edges up to $3.837 trln in Q2 - Fed
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Wider image: Indonesian villages pit wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Wider image: Indonesian villages pit wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2017 / 4:04 PM / in a month

U.S. muni bond market edges up to $3.837 trln in Q2 - Fed

Hilary Russ

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. municipal bond market edged up to $3.837 trillion in the second quarter of 2017 after shrinking slightly during the previous quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.

U.S. banks’ muni bond buying continued to dwindle. Financial institutions added just $10.2 billion in the second quarter, compared to $27.3 billion in the first quarter and $52.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Foreign holdings of munis rose to $98.6 billion, an all-time high, after having fallen the previous quarter for the first time in five years.

Households, or retail investors, held $1.627 billion, down slightly from $1.646 billion in the previous quarter, the data showed.

Property and casualty insurance companies added $5.8 billion of munis in the second quarter after having shed $8.4 billion in the first quarter. Life insurance companies picked up $4.2 billion of the bonds.

U.S. mutual funds bought $48.5 billion of munis while exchange traded funds added $5.8 billion. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.