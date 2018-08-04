U.S. money market volatility seen as 'normal' during structural change: N.Y. Fed's Potter

(Reuters) - Recent swings in long-term U.S. money market rates are part of their adjustments to structural changes post-financial crisis in addition to the Federal Reserve’s current normalization of monetary policy, the New York Federal Reserve Bank’s top markets official said in prepared remarks to be delivered on Saturday in Manila.

“I view fluctuations in term money market rates of the magnitudes seen recently as normal parts of market functioning during a period of structural change,” the New York Federal Reserve’s Markets Chief Simon Potter said in a prepared speech delivered at the executives’ meeting of East Asia-Pacific Central Banks Governors’ meeting.