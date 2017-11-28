FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed chair nominee Powell says case for rate hike 'coming together'
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2017 / 4:11 PM / a day ago

Fed chair nominee Powell says case for rate hike 'coming together'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates again next month, Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell signaled on Tuesday.

“The case for raising interest rates at our next meeting is coming together,” Powell told the Senate Banking Committee. Asked if that means the Fed will raise rates, he said, “I think the conditions are supportive of doing that.” (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Ann Saphir and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.