Fed Chairman Powell's testimony to Congress postponed

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress’ Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date, the committee said on Monday.

However, the Federal Reserve still plans to release its “Beige Book,” a summary of the state of U.S. business across the central bank’s 12 regional districts, as scheduled on Wednesday.

Powell was slated to discuss the economic outlook with the panel, but Wednesday was declared a national day of mourning following the death of former President George H.W. Bush. No new date for the rescheduled testimony has been announced.

The Fed said its Washington offices will be closed on Wednesday, but that its payments systems will operate normally.