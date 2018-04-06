FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 6:28 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Fed's Powell: Too early to say how tariffs would affect U.S. economic outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - It is too early to say how the prospect of tariffs could impact the U.S. economic outlook, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meetings in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

“The discussion about tariffs is at a relatively early stage...people really don’t see yet any implications in the near term for the outlook because we don’t know the extent to which the tariffs will actually come into effect and, if so, how big that effect will be,” Powell said following a speech in Chicago.

“It really is too early to say,” he added.

China warned on Friday it could respond with a “fierce counter strike” of fresh trade measures if the United States follows through on President Donald Trump’s threat to slap tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese goods.

Reporting by Jason Lange and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
