U.S. Senate panel sets Nov. 28 confirmation hearing for Fed chair nominee Powell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Jerome Powell, President Donald Trump’s nominee for chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank, on Nov. 28, the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jerome Powell, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to become chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve at the announcement event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump last week tapped Fed Governor Powell, 64, to become head of the U.S. central bank, breaking with precedent by denying Janet Yellen a second term but signalling a continuation of her cautious monetary policies.