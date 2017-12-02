FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Efficiency a new focus in regulating Wall Street -Fed's Quarles
Sections
Featured
Wait for a healthy correction
India Markets Weekahead
Wait for a healthy correction
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
India Insight
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
U.S.
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2017 / 1:16 AM / a day ago

Efficiency a new focus in regulating Wall Street -Fed's Quarles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve aims to balance its focus on safety and soundness in regulating the U.S. financial system with a renewed focus on efficiency, the central bank’s new head of bank supervision said on Friday.

“Efficiency has to be equally important with safety and soundness in our regulatory responsibilities,” Fed Governor Randal Quarles, the vice chair of supervision, told a small gathering of some of the world’s current and former monetary policymakers in New York.

“We need to achieve safety and soundness, but where we have choices we need to make the most efficient choices,” he added.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.