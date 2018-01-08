Fed's Rosengren urges study of creating target range for inflation

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should consider changing its inflation target to allow for an acceptable range of inflation rates, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said on Monday.

Rosengren said the optimal inflation target for the U.S. central bank might shift as time passes.

“My own view is that we should be focused on an inflation range, with the potential to move within the range as the optimal inflation rate changes,” Rosengren said in prepared remarks at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)