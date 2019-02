FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference following a two day Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify on the state of the economy on Tuesday, Feb. 26, presenting the semiannual monetary policy report to Congress.