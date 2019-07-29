Trump pushes big rate cut ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said a small interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve would not be enough, raising pressure on the central bank to lower borrowing costs more than Wall Street expects later this week.

In a series of tweets ahead of the Fed’s meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Trump reiterated his criticism of U.S. monetary policymakers and accused them acting more cautiously in comparison to China and Europe.

The Republican president, who is seeking re-election in 2020 and had tied his efforts in part to the strength of the U.S. economy, is seeking a financial jolt from a cut in short-term borrowing rates to counter a global economic slowdown.

Policymakers are widely expected to cut rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, although some investors see chances of a half percentage point reduction.

“The E.U. and China will further lower interest rates and pump money into their systems, making it much easier for their manufacturers to sell product. In the meantime, and with very low inflation, our Fed does nothing - and probably will do very little by comparison. Too bad!” he wrote on Twitter.

“The Fed has made all of the wrong moves. A small rate cut is not enough, but we will win anyway!” he added.