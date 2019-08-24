Trump says he wouldn't stop Fed Chair Powell if he offered to resign

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to France to attend the G7 summit in Biarritz, August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not attempt to stop Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell if he offered his resignation.

Trump, departing for the G7 summit in France, was asked by reporters if he wanted Powell to resign. “If he did, I wouldn’t stop him,” said the U.S. president, who earlier questioned on Twitter who was “our bigger enemy,” Powell or Chinese leader Xi Jinping.