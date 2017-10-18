FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Economic News
October 18, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 3 days ago

Trump to announce Fed chair decision in 'coming days': White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will announce his decision on who will be the chair of the Federal Reserve in the “coming days,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Heritage Foundation’s President’s Club Meeting in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Trump has an interview scheduled on Thursday with current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February. She is one of five candidates Trump is considering for the job.

The president is expected to make his announcement before leaving on a trip to Asia in early November.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish
