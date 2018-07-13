Fed orders Pakistan-based United Bank Ltd. to toughen money laundering policies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday ordered United Bank Limited to toughen its anti-money laundering policies as the regulator faulted the Pakistani bank for not doing enough to track suspicious transactions.

The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

The Thursday order is at least the second time that the Fed has sanctioned the Pakistan-based bank in recent years.

In 2013, the Fed ordered United Bank to closely monitor remittances from New York City to Karachi and faulted the bank’s anti-money laundering oversight.