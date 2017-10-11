Fed's Williams 'discouraged' on prospects for tax reform

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Wednesday he is getting a “little bit discouraged” about prospects for tax reform, a central goal for the Trump administration.

There is strong consensus among economists that the way the U.S. companies are taxed is outdated, Williams said after giving a talk on low interest rates in Salt Lake City, adding that changes to the corporate tax code could potentially boost U.S. growth. But given the difficulty Congress has had in passing laws this year, Williams said, he is “losing confidence” that any tax reform will be passed in the next six months or so.