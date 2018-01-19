FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Markets News
January 19, 2018 / 6:49 PM / a day ago

Fed's Williams, citing tailwinds, says U.S. economy well-situated

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is being lifted by tailwinds, including the recent U.S. tax cuts, growth in the global economy, and financial conditions, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Friday.

“In the U.S. we are now in a situation where the economy is actually doing well,” Williams said, after years when the economy was being battered by headwinds. “We are gradually trying to get monetary policy back to a neutral setting” by raising rates gradually.

Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.