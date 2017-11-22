FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inflation should rebound, but Fed uncertain - Yellen
November 22, 2017 / 12:13 AM / a day ago

Inflation should rebound, but Fed uncertain - Yellen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Temporary factors likely explain the low U.S. inflation readings and prices should rebound next year, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday, though she added that she and her colleagues at the central bank are not necessarily convinced and the trend could prove more long-lasting.

The Fed is “not certain” the “surprising” inflation weakness will prove transitory, she said at NYU Stern School of Business in New York. Yellen added she is “open minded” on what is behind the low-inflation conundrum.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Chris Reese

