Fed's Yellen says gradual hikes should continue, despite weak inflation
September 26, 2017 / 4:52 PM / 21 days ago

Fed's Yellen says gradual hikes should continue, despite weak inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CLEVELAND, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to continue gradual rate hikes despite broad uncertainty about the path of inflation, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday in remarks that acknowledged the central bank’s struggles to forecast one of its key policy objectives.

It is possible, Yellen said, that the Fed may have “misspecified” its models for inflation, and “misjudged” key facts like the underlying strength of the labor market and whether inflation expectations are as stable as they seem. While there is not enough evidence of a major shift in inflation dynamics for the Fed to yet pull back from its plan to gradually raise rates, she said the central bank needed to remain open to that possibility. (Reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

