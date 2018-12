U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to California, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued to pressure the Federal Reserve the day the central bank was due to start its two-day policy meeting, warning the Fed’s board members not to “make yet another mistake,” and to “feel the market.”

“Don’t let the market become any more illiquid than it already is. Stop with the 50 B’s. Feel the market, don’t just go by meaningless numbers. Good luck!” Trump wrote