March 22, 2018 / 5:16 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

U.S. House votes to pass $1.3 trillion spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $1.3 trillion government spending bill to avert a government shutdown and fund federal agencies through Sept. 30, sending the measure to the Senate.

People walk by the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files

The Republican-led chamber voted 256-167 despite opposition from the party’s conservative House Freedom Caucus. The Senate also must pass the bill before current funding expires late Friday night. The White House has said Trump would back it.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey

