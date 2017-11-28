FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Congress government funding fight seen spilling into 2018
November 28, 2017

U.S. Congress government funding fight seen spilling into 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress is likely to miss a Dec. 8 deadline for passing legislation funding a wide range of federal government programs through Sept. 30, 2018, kicking the contentious debate into next year, a senior House aide said on Tuesday.

With Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress still haggling over the overall level of spending for the fiscal year that began last Oct. 1, stop-gap appropriations will be needed to avert a partial government shutdown on Dec. 8 when existing funds expire, according to the aide who asked not to be identified.

The temporary funding legislation could extend at least until late January. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Tom Brown)

