U.S. House resorting to series of temporary funding bills
November 30, 2017 / 6:19 PM / a day ago

U.S. House resorting to series of temporary funding bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives, still struggling to reach a deal with the Senate on funding the government for the fiscal year that began last Oct. 1, will push another stop-gap bill next week that would go until Dec. 22, a senior House aide said on Thursday.

Existing money for a wide range of federal agency programs is to expire on Dec. 8. The House aide, who asked not to be identified, said that a second temporary funding bill to fund the government from Dec. 22 to Jan. 31 would likely be sought later next month.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Dan Grebler

