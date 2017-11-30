U.S. House resorting to series of temporary funding bills

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives, still struggling to reach a deal with the Senate on funding the government for the fiscal year that began last Oct. 1, will push another stop-gap bill next week that would go until Dec. 22, a senior House aide said on Thursday.

Existing money for a wide range of federal agency programs is to expire on Dec. 8. The House aide, who asked not to be identified, said that a second temporary funding bill to fund the government from Dec. 22 to Jan. 31 would likely be sought later next month.