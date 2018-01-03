FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Democrats: Positive meeting with Republicans on spending
Sections
Featured
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
North Korea
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
Middle East
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
Weather
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
January 3, 2018 / 10:23 PM / a day ago

U.S. Democrats: Positive meeting with Republicans on spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. congressional Democratic leaders said Wednesday they had a productive meeting with leaders of the Republican majority and White House officials about spending issues ahead of a Jan. 19 deadline to keep the government funded.

“We had a positive and productive meeting and all parties have agreed to continue discussing a path forward to quickly resolve all of the issues ahead of us,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

The statement was issued after a meeting of over an hour on Capitol Hill attended by Schumer, Pelosi, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and two White House officials - legislative director Marc Short and budget director Mick Mulvaney. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.