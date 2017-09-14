FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury's Mnuchin says no tax cut for wealthy
September 14, 2017 / 9:02 PM / a month ago

Treasury's Mnuchin says no tax cut for wealthy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the Trump administration’s upcoming tax plan will not be aimed at lowering income taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

”“We are looking for a middle income tax cut. On the high end the plan is to eliminate state and local deductions ... and even if we do end up with a slight reduction on the high end that will be offset by a reduction of deductions so their taxes won’t go down,” Mnuchin said during an interview at a policy forum organized by news outlet Politico.

He added that details of the tax reform framework, due for release the week of Sept. 25, would include a specific rate proposal for the corporate tax rate.

“You’re going to see a specific rate proposal in that,” Mnuchin said, adding it would also include details on deduction of corporate interest.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Richard Chang

