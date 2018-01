WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will hold two separate meetings with Senate Republicans on Thursday, one on immigration and the other on 2018 legislative priorities, the White House said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) as he celebrates with Congressional Republicans after the U.S. Congress passed sweeping tax overhaul legislation, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

The White House gatherings follow a meeting on Wednesday in which Republican and Democratic congressional leaders and White House officials discussed government funding issues ahead of a Jan. 19 deadline.