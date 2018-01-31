Mnuchin urges Congress to raise debt ceiling 'as soon as possible'

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday called on Congress to lift the nation’s debt limit “as soon as possible” so that the federal government can pay government employee benefits and other obligations.

In a letter to congressional leaders and key committee chairmen, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department would continue to suspend payments into federal employee retiree, health and disability funds through Feb. 28. (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey)